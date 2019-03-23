Còig brings a bit of the East Coast to Morinville

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Mar 23, 2019)

Above: Rachel Davis and Chrissy Crowley perform.

by Lucie Roy

The talented quartet from the Atlantic that makes up the Celtic group Coig performed at the MCCC on Friday night with more than 160 in attendance.

The Band members include Darren McMullen on guitar, banjo, bouzouki, mandolin and whistle, Rachel Davis on fiddle, viola and vocals, Jason Roach on piano and Chrissy Crowley on fiddle.

They have just released a new CD. They are recipients of more than 30 group and solo awards and nominations and are well known in the Celtic world of music.

In 2018 they were the winner of the East Coast Music Award Roots Traditional Recording of the Year and recognized with a JUNO Award and a Canadian Folk Music Award nomination.

Chrissy Crowley on fiddle.

Darren McMullen, Rachel Davis, Chrissy Crowley and Jason Roach- the Coig Band.

Darren McMullen played guitar, banjo, bouzouki, mandolin and whistle.



Jason Roach on piano.



Darren McMullen