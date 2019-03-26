NOA Artwalk features Canada Mosaic Book Launch

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Mar 26, 2019)



Phil Alain and Lewis Lavoie with the book turned to page 66 & 67 for Morinville

by Lucie Roy

On Saturday the Night of Artists (NOA) “Indoor”- Art Show and Sale featured the art show, entertainers and the Canada Mosaic Book Launch.

The event took place Saturday at the Holes Event Centre in St. Albert.

The Mural Mosaic’s Canada Train Book Launch-Celebrating through art was hosted by the Canada 150 Mosaic Mural with a short presentation by Phil Alain and Lewis Lavoie, followed by books available for purchase or pick up for those who pre-ordered and then the book signing.

Lavoie spoke of the murals and the journey from beginning to end with the book, the many places they travelled and some information on some murals mixed in with humour.

Lavoie also created a character named Mosey Mosaic, a Beaver Mascot, who is in every mural and how some children have gone through the book, page by page looking for Mosey.

They spoke on uniting the country through art and that this could be the biggest collaborative mural ever created in the world.

They asked for a show of hands from the audience of how many were involved in painting a tile and how we are now all connected coast to coast through the entire project.

Chantelle O’Hara was one of the locals who showed up to pick up her books and have them signed.

Andrew Raczynski picked up his book and showed where the two tiles ended up in the book, they are on the engine of the mural on page 4.

The NOA is an annual Festival of Art & Music that promotes the Canadian art scene through a weekend of activities.

The NOA “Indoor” Artwalk featured over 25 artists which included China Painted Porcelain and Original Oils and Acrylics from Karen Melnyk of Bon Accord.

Lewis Lavoie and Phil Alain. at the Mural Mosaic’s Canada Train coffee table book Launch on Saturday.

The NOA “Indoor” Art Show and Sale feature included artist Karen Melnyk. The Book Launch was in the same venue.