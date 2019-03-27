Book Bites – Loose Threads Quilting Group

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Mar 26, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

The Loose Threads quilting group has been a regular group meeting at the Morinville Community Library for more than ten years.

The group began with five people, each with a passion for quilting and has continued over the years over laughs and swapping patterns and tips.

Sturgeon Victim Services, Little Warriors, The Stollery, Heritage Lodge, Aspen House, and the recent Women’s Conference have all been recipients of the local quilters’ talents.

They meet on the first and third Monday of the month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Loose Threads accept quilters of all skill levels. The only requirement is to bring a sewing machine and supplies.

For more information contact the Morinville Community Library at 780-939-3292.