The week in photos

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Mar 31, 2019)

Above: A collection of vintage dolls at the Morinville Museum. – Lucie Roy Photo

Another great shot from Don Boutilier.

Morinville resident and proud grandfather Rene Chevalier with his grandson Cade VanBrabant after they won provincials in Red Deer in the Bantam AAA division. Thanks, Rene for the photo, and congratulations to Cade and his team.

Country Floral Magic was busy on Saturday afternoon with their fifth workshop of the week.

On Saturday the Owl Duo workshop had the adults and children working on a shared project painting a large and small owl with a selection of over 40 colours to choose from.

Paulette Houle and Jeannette Bachand volunteering at the Musee Morinville Museum. – Lucie Roy Photo

Sarah Hall is the new featured artist at the Museum. – Lucie Roy Photo

On Wednesday Town arborist Lilianne Poirier was busy improving the structural integrity of a tree. The tree was along the sidewalk in front of the St. Jean Baptiste Roman Catholic Church.

Poirier added a bracing rod to the tree to add support to a weak limb that split. Bracing rods may be installed to offer some support between limbs and help redistribute the load of weight allowing the limb or trunk to support each other. – Lucie Roy Photo

On Tuesday night Rendez-Vous Centre members celebrated the March Birthdays. The celebration included Karaoke, jokes, reminiscing, stories, puns and cake and coffee. Celebrating Birthday was Nancy Lalonde, Lorraine Hamilton, Maggie Colebeck and Rosie Badura. On the 4th Tuesday of each month, the members gather for birthday cake and coffee to celebrate that month’s birthday. – Lucie Roy Photo