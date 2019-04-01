Highway 642 should be converted to a 36-hole mini golf course, lobby group says
by Morinville News Staff
After giving up any hope of having the potholes and chip seal project on 100 Avenue repaired, a group of Morinville residents have petitioned the Government of Alberta to convert the roadway to a 36-hole mini golf course that they say will spur tourism in the area.
Calling themselves Sons Of Sanity, the turf-vested mini-golf aficionados held a rally in the vacant field next to Aspen House on Sunday, gathering a small audience consisting of one reporter and a couple walking a basset hound to hear their plight.
“The way we figure it, the government’s never gonna fill all the holes on the road, so we already got the holes to putt into,” said Raymond Divot, adding that he felt all of the chip seal that let loose over the winter could serve as sandtraps for the course.
When asked where people would drive if the province was to take his group up on the idea, Divot said the course would not be open 24 hours a day, largely because of the inability to play mini golf in the dark. But he realizes halting traffic half the day is not likely to fly.
“If we can’t close the road for part of the day, maybe we could have one lane for driving cars and one lane for driving golf balls,” Divot said. “Sure, there’d be a few cracked windshields, but that’s what we got now with all the gravel.”
With a provincial election in full swing and voters heading to the polls Apr. 16, it is too soon to see if the Sons of Sanity’s idea is a gimme or deep in the rough with the next government.
15 thoughts on “Highway 642 should be converted to a 36-hole mini golf course, lobby group says”
Will it have a pool?
We were told by Mr. Divot that one of the water traps on the proposed course is large enough that – when filled with rain – could serve as a pool.
Mike Gyver Pepin ha ha lol
MorinvilleNews.com love the reply lol
April Fool’s??
have you driven it lately? Probably a viable option.
Kevin Harling lol yes! And the potholes are awful. But in still pretty sure this is an April Fool’s joke. 😉
Of course it’s April fools. Everyone is aware of that. I don’t know why you even bother saying that though. It just takes the fun away.
Ty Alderman Brown well, gee whiz, who pooped in your cereal this morning? 🙄 Nothing like being snide over a joke!
BUILD THE POOL TOO… !!! Lol!!!!April fools a day to dream , can’t believe that money was ever spent on doing that to perfectly good road in the first place , thanks for letting me vent…
Courtney DeWitt wtf lmao
Yes😜
POOL POOL POOL
Lol