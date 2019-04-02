Greater St. Albert appoints new secretary-treasurer

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Greater St. Albert Catholic School Division announced Monday it had appointed Iva Paulik as their next Secretary-Treasurer. Paulik will begin the role this, taking over from Deborah Schlag, who will retire from the district after more than twenty-five years.

She comes to the post with many years of school board experience as Secretary-Treasurer. She previously worked for East Central Alberta Catholic Schools, as well as Sturgeon School Division. Paulik earned her Master of Business Administration from the University of Alberta and Bachelor of Education from the University of Matej Bel in Slovakia.

Paulik will run the overall management of the District’s business and financial affairs, as well as provide oversight of operations and maintenance and transportation services.

“We are pleased to have Mrs. Paulik join our senior leadership team given her experience and background in business, financial management, and board governance,” said Superintendent David Keohane. “This position carries the responsibility of managing a 70 [million] budget that is critical to the success of the District in achieving our strategic goals and priorities that support student success. I’m excited that Iva will bring new perspectives, a passion for Catholic education, and expertise to our district.”

Paulik said she is also excited to be joining Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools.

“[I] look forward to working together with a dedicated Board of Trustees, Superintendent of Schools, District and school staff on achieving excellence in learning for students through faith, relationships, and engagement,” Paulik said.