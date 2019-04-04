Deva Memories on display at the museum

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morinville Art Club member Sarah Hall poses with her art on display at the Musée Morinville Museum. – photo courtesy Morinville Museum.

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Art Club member Sarah Hall is the latest artist on display at the Musée Morinville Museum. Her art will be on display for the month of April.

Each month the Art Club and museum partner for a rotating art display, bringing a variety of artists, mediums and styles to the museum walls.

As for Hall’s style, she is not certain what genre her art fits into.

“I do know the components of my most personal pieces tend to revolve around an elemental narrative,” she said. “I am drawn to surrealist works, new textures and moving colours. I think that gets reflected in my work as well.”

Above: Pieces from the Deva Memories collection – Lucie Roy Photo

Hall’s latest series is called Deva Memories. Two pieces from that series are on display at the museum currently.

“It was an experiment in paint pouring that morphed into a journey of the female face,” Hall explains of the series. “I have always shied away from faces as I never thought they were my strong suit; however, these ones flowed through me without resistance, and I learned a lot.”

The Musée Morinville Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon until 5 p.m.

Higher Grounds Espresso Bar on 100 Avenue also has a collection of art from the Morinville Art Club on display and available for sale.

– Lucie Roy Photo