Sturgeon School Division to swear in new trustee

(Last Updated On: Apr 5, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Sturgeon School Division will hold a swearing-in ceremony for Ward 4 – Sturgeon Valley Trustee Trish Elliott Apr. 10.

The Division held its Nomination Day Apr. 2 for the position left vacant last September when the previous trustee stepped down to attend to family matters.

Elliott was the only nominee for the position at the close of nominations.

“We are pleased to welcome Trish Elliott to the Board,” said Board Chair Terry Jewell in a media release. “As a Board, we have a lot of work ahead of us, and I am excited to have Ms. Elliot contribute to guiding our Division through the challenges and opportunities ahead of us.”

Elliott said she is also looking forward to working with the Board and starting the role of Trustee.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the important goal of ensuring excellence in education throughout Sturgeon Public School Division,” says Ms. Elliot.

The Swearing-In Ceremony will be held at 12:45 pm on Wednesday, April 10.