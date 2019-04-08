Mondor recipient of Rendez-Vous’ Heritage Award

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Apr 7, 2019)

From left: Rendez-Vous President Gary Pool, Rendez-Vous volunteer Linda Mondor, Mayor Barry Turner.

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Lions Club, Rendez-Vous Centre and Morinville News partnered for a volunteer appreciation event Apr. 6 at the Rendez-Vous.

Part of that event included the presentation of the Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre’s Heritage Award, which honours the work of dedicated volunteers at and outside the centre.

Rendez-Vous President Gary Pool made the presentation to this year’s recipient Linda Mondor.

“Linda has been a member of the Rendez-Vous for the past eight years,” Pool told the roughly 50 people who came out to the luncheon event. “In addition to the Rendez-Vous Centre, she has been an active member of the Morinville Minstrels. She also delivers Meals on Wheels on a regular basis.”

Pool went on to praise Mondor for her six years as a director, during which time she has organized numerous events as part of the Social Committee, coordinated bookings for the hall and helped to initiate several activities at the centre, including pickleball, card bingo, scrapbooking and Military Whist.

“Members like Linda keep our club viable and exciting,” Pool said. “We are privileged to have Linda as such an active member.”

In accepting the award, Mondor said she has enjoyed the many people she has met and grown to love at the centre.

“In all of the events that we do, we have a great time here,” Modor said. “It is an honour to put a lot of work into a community place that everybody can come and enjoy.”