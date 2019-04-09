Minor Soccer in desperate need of coaches

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Apr 8, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Minor Soccer is a victim of its own success, prompting them to put out a call for more coaches to prevent having to turn players away.

Morinville Minor Soccer Association President Robin Alley-Buchner told Morinville News the upcoming season is the association’s best yet.

“[We are] up – the most we have ever had,” Alley-Buchner said. “We have the most kids in all of Tri-county, and we have kids from all over that play with us. It’s pretty cool to see. There are 545 kids, which is just wonderful.”

But along with the growth comes the need for more volunteers to help run the successful program. Morinville Minor Soccer is currently in desperate need of four coaches for the U9 program.

“Without these coaches, we might have to fold these teams,” Alley-Buchner said. “U9 is in desperate need of coaches or there is a chance 5 of those teams will be folding.”

Alley-Buchner said would-be coaches need not worry about being a coach. The association will teach prospective soccer coaches what they need to know.

“We will take Aunts, Uncles, Grandparents, older students, parents, family friends,” Alley-Buchner said. “Please help make this season another great success.”

All Coaches and assistants must have a criminal record / vulnerable sector check emailed to mmscrimchecks@gmail.com.

The Association is holding a Coaching Clinic Apr. 27 at the Ray McDonald Sports Centre (9906 104 Street.) U4 will run from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., U5- from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., U7 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and U9 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Equipment pick follows each of the sessions.

Those interested in assisting can contact the association through their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MorinvilleMinorSoccer, by email at morinvilleminorsoccer@yahoo.com, or by calling Morinville Minor Soccer Association President Robin Alley-Buchner at 780-868-8196.