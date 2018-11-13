Find The Ornament Contest

Reading Time: 1 minute

Contest Runs Nov. 18 to Dec. 16

Morinville News is partnering with the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce for a Shop in Morinville contest.

What Can I Win?

Gift Card from Wolf Creek Building Supplies

Christmas dinner and all the fixings from Sobeys

Oilers tickets from Capital Vision

Sunglasses from Capital Vision

Gift Card Basket

How Does It Work?

1/ Participating businesses will hide one Christmas ornament each day for a month.

2/ Find the ornament at participating stores and take it to the cashier or customer service for a ballot coupon.

3/ Take the ballot coupon to the Morinville Chamber office (10507 100 Ave Suite # 102) to enter the draw.

4/ Bring in a receipt from the business you found your ornament from the same day and you will get an additional entry.

5/ If you bring a food bank donation to the chamber office, you will also get you an additional entry.

Participating Stores*

Sobeys Morinville

Bumper to Bumper

Home Hardware

* Stores will be added as they join the Shop in Morinville contest.

PRIZE DRAW WILL BE MADE MONDAY, DEC. 17