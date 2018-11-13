Find The Ornament Contest

Contest Runs Nov. 18 to Dec. 16
Morinville News is partnering with the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce for a Shop in Morinville contest.
What Can I Win?
- Gift Card from Wolf Creek Building Supplies
- Christmas dinner and all the fixings from Sobeys
- Oilers tickets from Capital Vision
- Sunglasses from Capital Vision
- Gift Card Basket
How Does It Work?
1/ Participating businesses will hide one Christmas ornament each day for a month.
2/ Find the ornament at participating stores and take it to the cashier or customer service for a ballot coupon.
3/ Take the ballot coupon to the Morinville Chamber office (10507 100 Ave Suite # 102) to enter the draw.
4/ Bring in a receipt from the business you found your ornament from the same day and you will get an additional entry.
5/ If you bring a food bank donation to the chamber office, you will also get you an additional entry.
Participating Stores*
- Sobeys Morinville
- Bumper to Bumper
- Home Hardware
* Stores will be added as they join the Shop in Morinville contest.
PRIZE DRAW WILL BE MADE MONDAY, DEC. 17