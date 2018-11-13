Find The Ornament Contest

Contest Runs Nov. 18 to Dec. 16

Morinville News is partnering with the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce for a Shop in Morinville contest.

What Can I Win?

  • Gift Card from Wolf Creek Building Supplies
  • Christmas dinner and all the fixings from Sobeys
  • Oilers tickets from Capital Vision
  • Sunglasses from Capital Vision
  • Gift Card Basket

How Does It Work?

1/ Participating businesses will hide one Christmas ornament each day for a month.

2/ Find the ornament at participating stores and take it to the cashier or customer service for a ballot coupon.

3/ Take the ballot coupon to the Morinville Chamber office (10507 100 Ave Suite # 102) to enter the draw.

4/ Bring in a receipt from the business you found your ornament from the same day and you will get an additional entry.

5/ If you bring a food bank donation to the chamber office, you will also get you an additional entry.

Participating Stores*

  • Sobeys Morinville
  • Bumper to Bumper
  • Home Hardware

* Stores will be added as they join the Shop in Morinville contest.

PRIZE DRAW WILL BE MADE MONDAY, DEC. 17

