Weekly News Recap

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Here is a look back on some of the local news stories we covered last week.

Operation Christmas Child holds shoebox packing event in Morinville

On Sunday a Family Fun Christmas Operation Christmas Child Samaritan’s Purse Shoebox Packing Event took place at the MCCC.

Annual Santa Auction raises more than $15K

The 21st Annual Santa Store Live Charity Auction in cooperation with the Morinville Midstream Society was held Saturday night at Coach’s Corner Bar & Grill.

Jets award Nick McRae scholarship

The Morinville Jets held a special moment of remembrance before Saturday night’s home game to honour the memory of teammate Nick McRae who was killed Sept. 3, 2012, in an ATV accident south or Edson.

Giving Tree returns to Morinville to help local seniors

The Town of Morinville’s Family and Community Support Services Department are once again hoping Morinville and area residents will make a difference for a senior or an adult within the community.

Utility rate changes pass second reading

A new $5 levy on Morinville householders to pay for stormwater services is closer to reality as Town Council gave second reading to 2019 utility rates at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Solar lights project to continue along the trail system

The Town of Morinville will be moving ahead with installation of solar lights further along the trail through town.

Morinville Budget passes Second Reading

Proposed upgrades to Paris Place Park will not go ahead following a decision by Town Council to cut funding for them from Morinville’s Long Range Capital Plan.

Council yet to decide on tax change impact on honorariums

Some $30,000 has been set aside in the proposed 2019 budget to shelter Morinville councillors from the effects of a tax change that would result in lower take-home pay.

However, Council has yet to decide whether to boost incomes to offset the tax change which comes into effect January 1.

Grandmothers helping grandmothers with Spirit of Christmas Sale

The Morinville & District Grandmothers’ HATS (Hands Across The Sea) will be hosting a Spirit of Christmas Sale on Saturday, Dec 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Morinville United Church – corner of Grandin Drive and Morinville Drive.

Council to review Coeur de Morinville in 2019

Morinville Town Council plans to undertake a review of the Coeur de Morinville Area Structure Plan and Highway 642 Functional Plan.

Town to partner with Sturgeon County on Blanket Exercise

The Town of Morinville will be working with Sturgeon County on bringing an educational event about the history and culture of Indigenous peoples to the area.