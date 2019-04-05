Morinville RCMP remind residents to remain vigilant now that spring has arrived

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Apr 5, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

With warmer weather underway, conditions are favourable for criminals. Morinville News has received a couple of notifications this past week from residents of suspicious behaviours in their neighbourhoods.

Corporal Jeff Sutherland with the Morinville RCMP Detachment said the warmer weather has brought an increase in complaints of people searching unsecured vehicles.

“We are requesting the public’s assistance in preventing and solving these crimes,” Sutherland said. “Police have responded to an increase [in the] amounts of stolen items from vehicles in and around the Morinville and Sturgeon County area. The suspects are believed to be looking for crimes of opportunity.”

Sutherland said residents can assist police by making sure vehicles are locked and valuables are removed or out of sight.

“Never keep spare keys in a vehicle or keep a vehicle running while unattended,” he said. “The addition of motion lights, and security cameras when possible, also greatly assist in deterring would-be thieves.”

Sutherland advises residents observing suspicious vehicles or people, or people attempting to sell items residents suspect are stolen should call 9-1-1 when it is safe to do so.

Anyone with information on anyone responsible for recent crimes should contact the RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).