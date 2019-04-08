Library holding Silent Auction this week

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community Library is holding its Spring Silent Auction at the library from 10 a.m. Apr. 9 until 4 p.m. Apr. 13.

The event is a fundraising opportunity the library uses to fund its many programs.

Library Manager Isabelle Cramp said once again the library has assembled a large variety of items for people to bid on, including toys, housewares, purses, shoes, clothes and lots of little treasures she believes people will want to look at.

“We can’t wait to have you come by and see what we have,” Cramp said. “All the money we raise is going to our programs and to support the various services and programs that we have at the library.”

For more information see the video above of visit MorinvilleLibrary.ca.