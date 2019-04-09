MCHS and Primeau take gold at Rotary Music Festival

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Apr 9, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The St. Albert Rotary Music Festival, which runs from April 2-12 at four venues, has more 600 entries and some of those are students from Morinville and Legal.

The Chvojka sisters, Mariya and Sofiya, were busy on Monday performing from one venue to the other, from the Arden Theatre to the Red Willow Community Church.

The sisters also performed at the Festival with the respective band from Morinville Community High School (MCHS) and Georges H. Primeau School.

They will also be performing solo and as a duet on Tuesday, 9 April.

On Monday the MCHS Band with Conductor Corinna Cormier performed three selections and Georges H. Primeau School Coyote Band with conductor Walter Boldt performed two selections.

Both received Gold.

Also at the Festival for Musical Theatre Solo for 14 and under is Evan Charrois who performed Out There (The Hunchback of Notre Dame).

Daphne Charrois performed under the Class 97999 Alberta Excellence – Musical Theatre.

Her musical selections were Don’t Rain on My Parade (Funny Girl), I Have Confidence (The Sound of Music) and In My Dreams (Anastasia).