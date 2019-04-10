Chamber hosts Morinville-St. Albert candidate forum
From left: Neil Korotash – Alberta Party, Natalie Birnie – NDP, Dale Nally – UCP, Cass Romyn – Green Party of Alberta and Mike van Velzen – Alberta Independence Party. – Lucie Roy Photos
Morinville and St. Albert Chambers partnered to hold an Election Forum for Morinville-St. Albert Tuesday night at Cardiff Hall.
More than 160 came out to hear the candidates speak.
The St. Albert Chamber live-streamed the forum via social media. Below is their video of opening and closing remarks, as well as questions from the floor.
OPENING REMARKS
QUESTIONS
CLOSING REMARKS
2 thoughts on “Chamber hosts Morinville-St. Albert candidate forum”
Good night, respectful and everyone did a great job. Though if I had to vote it’s easy to say Neil was the most impressive. He seemed the most up to speed and knowledgeable about the issues. Maybe it’s because he grew up here, I dunno 🤷🏻♂️.
Having watched the all party debate at Cardiff Hall I am more sure than ever that the Alberta party is the only one to vote for. I want a party and leader I can trust and respect. Neil Korotash won the debate without a doubt