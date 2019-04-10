Chamber hosts Morinville-St. Albert candidate forum

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Apr 10, 2019)

From left: Neil Korotash – Alberta Party, Natalie Birnie – NDP, Dale Nally – UCP, Cass Romyn – Green Party of Alberta and Mike van Velzen – Alberta Independence Party. – Lucie Roy Photos

Who Came Out Ahead In The Apr. 9 Chamber Forum? Neil Korotash - Alberta Party

Natalie Birnie - NDP

Dale Nally - UCP

Cass Romyn - Green Party

Mike van Velzen - Alberta Independence Party View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Morinville and St. Albert Chambers partnered to hold an Election Forum for Morinville-St. Albert Tuesday night at Cardiff Hall.

More than 160 came out to hear the candidates speak.

The St. Albert Chamber live-streamed the forum via social media. Below is their video of opening and closing remarks, as well as questions from the floor.

OPENING REMARKS

QUESTIONS

CLOSING REMARKS