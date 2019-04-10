MCHS interviews candidates and one party leader

Reading Time: 1 minute



Morinville Community High School’s MCTV crew recently interviewed some of the Morinville-St. Albert candidates as well as Green Party of Alberta Leader Cheryle Chagnon-Greyeyes.

MCHS teacher Greg Boutestein told Morinville News that the school’s TV team sent out invitations to all the major party leaders as well as five of the candidates running in Morinville-St. Albert, later realizing there was an Alberta Advantage Party candidate running in the riding.

MCHS’ MCTV team interviewed candidates from the NDP, Alberta Party and Green Party.

“There will be more content added in the next few days including a news report on the election forum held at Cardiff Hall last night,” Boutestein said.

Below are youtube videos of the MCTV interviews.

Green Party Candidate Cass Romyn

Alberta Party Candidate Neil Korotash

NDP Candidate Natalie Birnie

Green Party of Alberta Leader Cheryle Chagnon-Greyeyes