ACFA has new director and office administrator

(Last Updated On: Apr 11, 2019)

Above: Left: Marie-Helene Patry, Cathy Pellerin, Josee Cote.

by Lucie Roy

Association Canadienne Francaise de l’Alberta (ACFA) Regionale Centralta office has a new Director and Office Administrator.

After almost eight years as the Director of ACFA Centralta Region, Cathy Pellerin has stepped down from her post at the Legal office.

The new Director is Josee Cote who started there Thursday, Apr. 4 and is currently learning the many aspects of the position from Pellerin.

Pellerin is currently working with the Provincial ACFA office which oversees the 12 Regional offices.

The new Office Administrator is Marie-Helene Patry, who started at the ACFA Regional Centralta office located in Legal at the end of February.

Genevieve Lehoux completed more than seven years of service for the association at the end of February.

The ACFA Centralta Region covers Barrhead, Bon Accord, Busby, Gibbons, Legal, Morinville, Pickardville, Radway, Seba Beach, Thorhild, Villeneuve, Vimy, Westlock and shares St. Albert and Edmonton Garrison with ACFA Edmonton.

They provide bilingual services and programs, Sugar Shack, entertainment, protects the gains, advances and rights of the francophone community, French Heritage Celebrations, which includes the raising of the Franco-Albertan flag and more.