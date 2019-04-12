Ecole Notre Dame holds open house

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Apr 12, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

Ecole Notre Dame Elementary School held their Open House on Thursday.

The Showcase Stamp Card included a tour of the Kindness Club, Laurette Campbell with the activities in the Grade 2 Classroom,Safe and Calm Mediation Room with Mrs. Richard, Technology Library,SNAP/Healthy Champs, Green Team, performance by the Choir and Cheer Team, French Immersion with kids playing the spoons in the classroom and so much more.

There were numerous handouts available to the parents on the Google Classroom and on-screen time and online safety tips for parents or primary school children ages 6-10 years.,

There was information on how to access resources available from Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools on Parenting in the Digital Age.

Members of the Parent Council along with President Lauren Dillman were busy serving free popcorn to the many guests.

Mrs. Richard in the Safe and Calm Mediation Room.

Principal Ryan O’Gorman and Acting Vice-Principal Jennifer Wiley greeted the many parents and guests.

Laurette Campbell showcasing the students work in the Grade 2 room.

Michelle VanBrabant who also played guitar for the choir as they sang.

Cheer Team demonstrated their skills during the Open House.