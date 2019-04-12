Fort Saskatchewan RCMP Lay Counterfeit Money Charges

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Apr 12, 2019)

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. – Fort Saskatchewan RCMP arrested two suspects who allegedly used counterfeit bills. Two separate calls for service were received at different locations.

On Apr. 9, 2019 at approximately 8 a.m., a male attended the Co-op Gas Bar and obtained change for a $50 bill. Upon reviewing the bill, it was noticed that it was a printout, of poor quality and not on polymer. The bill did not have any holograms or any security features. Later in the day at approximately 12 p.m., a female attended the Freson Bros and also used a $50 bill of the same poor quality.

Video surveillance was obtained at both locations and members were able to identify the suspects from each occurrence. Christopher Nepoose (27) and Tracey Okemaysim (40), both of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., have been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

· Possession of Counterfeit Money

· Uttering Counterfeit Money

RCMP would like to encourage the public and businesses to be aware of counterfeit currency. Education on how to recognize counterfeit bills is a great way to help in preventing these sorts of crimes.

If you have any information about this or any other crimes, please contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.