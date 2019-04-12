Morinville RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing female

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Apr 12, 2019)

Morinville, Alta – Morinville RCMP are asking for public assistance in locating 57-year-old Tracy Hickey (57) of Cardiff Alta.

She was reported missing to police on April 11, 2019. Tracy was last seen in Cardiff, and there is a general concern for her safety and well being.

Tracy is described as:

· Caucasian

· 5’10”

· Approximately 350 lbs

· Grey/black hair

· Green eyes

Tracy was last seen wearing:

· Black pants

· Pink floral shirt

· Grey pullover sweater

· Large brown purse

· In possession of a walking cane

Tracy is believed to be driving:

· 2010, Toyota Tundra

· Blue in colour

· license plate BND 5433.

If you have any information on Tracy’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.