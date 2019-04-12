Morinville RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing female
Morinville, Alta – Morinville RCMP are asking for public assistance in locating 57-year-old Tracy Hickey (57) of Cardiff Alta.
She was reported missing to police on April 11, 2019. Tracy was last seen in Cardiff, and there is a general concern for her safety and well being.
Tracy is described as:
· Caucasian
· 5’10”
· Approximately 350 lbs
· Grey/black hair
· Green eyes
Tracy was last seen wearing:
· Black pants
· Pink floral shirt
· Grey pullover sweater
· Large brown purse
· In possession of a walking cane
Tracy is believed to be driving:
· 2010, Toyota Tundra
· Blue in colour
· license plate BND 5433.
If you have any information on Tracy’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.