Sturgeon County starting census April 15

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Apr 11, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

With Sturgeon County receiving as much as $178 per resident through population-based provincial and federal grant funding, the County is planning to count its resident with a census beginning Apr. 15.

Starting Apr. 15, the County will mail a letter to each home containing a unique PIN code allowing residents access to the online census at www.sturgeoncounty.ca/census. Residents who do the census online before Apr. 29 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a Calahoo Meats prize pack.

Census workers will conduct door to door collection between Apr. 29 and June 30 for residents who cannot complete their census online.