Sturgeon recognizes its volunteers

(Last Updated On: Apr 11, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The Sturgeon Proud Awards Dinner Celebrating Volunteers & Pioneers was held at the MCCC on Wednesday night.

Speaking at the event was Emcee Janet Vranas, Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw, Connor Van Brabant and Maddie Selinger on behalf of the Youth Council and Jeanette Bancarz, President of Volunteer Alberta.

In her presentation, Bancarz said, “The nonprofit sector is where citizens come together to share and engage in their vision for a better community. A better Alberta. A better world. When we look at the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that Canada and others committed to achieving by 2030, there is not a single goal that does not involve volunteers. From tackling poverty to providing quality health care, sharing arts and culture t teaching the leaders of tomorrow, volunteerism is at the core of what we do.”

The awards portion of the program started with the Agricultural Awards with four recipients of the 100 Year Farm Family and three in the Excellence in Agriculture Awards.

The 100 Year Farm Family Award was presented by Mayor Alanna Hnatiw and Victor Majeau of the Agricultural Services Board to the Kieser Family, Victoor Family, Hebert Family and Meunier Family.

The Excellence in Agriculture Award was presented to Cheslen Dairies Ltd., Groot Farms Ltd and North Bank Potato Farms Ltd.

The Building Block of the Community presentation by members of the Sturgeon County Youth Council recognized two individuals who exemplify what it means to be a mentor to youth.

The recipients were Leona Petherbridge, who for over four decades has given many youth across the Sturgeon Region opportunities to create and grow as individuals through the 4H Sew and Sos Club and Lucas Case, a welding teacher at Sturgeon Composite High School.

The Retired Board Member Recognition was followed by recognizing 16 outstanding Volunteers of the Year with the presentation by Major Alanna Hnatiw and Vic Frey, Community Services Advisory Board Division 6.

Outstanding Volunteer of the Year- Judy Baker- Morinville Rendez-Vous Club.

100 Year Farm Family Award- Victoor Family.

Guy and Norm Meunier-100 Year Farm Family Award.

Meunier Family- 100 Year Farm Family Award.



Building Blocks Presentation by Sturgeon County Youth. Recipients Lucas Case and Leona Petherbridge

Kieser Family- 100 Year Farm Family Award

Hebert family- 100 Year Farm Family Award.

Cheslen Dairies Ltd- Excellence in Agriculture.

Groot Farms Ltd- Excellence in Agriculture.

North Bank Potato Farms Ltd- Excellence in Agriculture.

Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Janet Altmiks-St. Charles Seniors’s Club.

Outstanding Volunteer of the Year-Lee Anderson-West Sturgeon Agricultural Society.



Outstanding Volunteer of the Year-Calvin Borle- Riviere Qui Barre Minor Hockey.

Outstanding Volunteer of the Year- Charlene Biollo-Mearns Community Association.



Outstanding Volunteer of the Year – Chad Brenneis- Villeneuve Athletic Association.



Outstanding Volunteer of the Year- Bob Frey- Coronado Community Association.



Outstanding Volunteer of the Year- Marion Friedrich- Villeneuve Happy Sixties Club.



Outstanding Volunteer of the Year – Mary Giguere- Calahoo Golden Agers Club.



Outstanding Volunteer of the Year -Ken McGillis- West Country Hearth.



Outstanding Volunteer of the Year- Tom Soetaert- Riviere Qui Barre Agricultural Society



Outstanding Volunteer of the Year- Terry Whitson- Alcomdale Community League



Outstanding Volunteer of the Year- Rick Zadunayski- Waugh Polish Recreation Society.