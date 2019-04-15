A trio of student theatre productions starts this week

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Apr 15, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville and area theatregoers have a chance to see four student productions in three events over the next two weeks, and it all starts Tuesday night.

Primeau

Georges H. Primeau will perform The Lion King Jr. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre for a two-night run starting Apr. 16.

The Lion King Jr. is a 60-minute version of the beloved musical based on the Disney film.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 6:30 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. They are available at Sobeys Morinville and the school office.

MCHS

On Good Friday, Morinville Community High School will perform their annual One Act Nights with two plays: Tracks and Digging Up The Boys.

The school’s Advanced Drama Program is doing the one-night-only event at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and are available at the school and the door.

Morinville Public School & Camilla School

After a few years of theatrical productions, Morinville Public School and Camilla School are teaming up for the first time to present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The ambitious production will run for three consecutive nights at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre from Apr. 30 to May 2.

Doors open each night at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person and are available at https://studentquickpay.com/sturgeon