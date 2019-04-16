Dale Nally wins Morinville St. Albert for UCP

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Apr 16, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

United Conservative Party candidate Dale Nally won the new constituency of Morinville St. Albert Tuesday night with 92 of 94 polls counted.

Nally took more than half of the 23,484 votes cast.

Voter turnout was higher than the last election. Of the constituency’s 34,409 electors, 23,484 came out to vote for a 68.24% turnout. Voter turnout was 65% in 2015 and 60% in 2012.

Out of Electoral District Advance and Special Mobile Poll ballots will be counted after Election Night.

Morinville News will have more details on the election Wednesday.

Unofficial results from Morinville-St. Albert are below.