What’s Cooking: A tangy pork burger to get you ready to grill

(Last Updated On: Apr 15, 2019)

(NC) Inspired by authentic Vietnamese street food, this burger recipe is sure to get you grilling. Topped with white radish, cucumber, a traditional filling of pickled carrot, sriracha mayo and a few leaves of cilantro, this burger delivers a satisfying crunch.

“These pork burgers will make grilling and summer hosting a breeze – topped with exceptional flavours, they are destined to become a guest favourite,” says Michelle Pennock, executive chef for the President’s Choice test kitchen.

Banh Mi Pork Burgers

Prep time: 10 Minutes

Cook time: 15 Minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

½ cup (125 mL) matchstick-cut carrot

½ cup (125 mL) matchstick-cut daikon radish

½ cup (125 mL) matchstick-cut cucumber

2 tbsp (25 mL) seasoned rice vinegar

4 PC Thick & Juicy Smoky Seasoned Pork Burgers

1/3 cup (75 mL) sriracha mayo sandwich spread

4 brioche buns, split and toasted

1 cup (250 mL) torn fresh cilantro (leaves and tender stems)

Directions:

Preheat barbecue to medium heat.

Toss together carrot, daikon, cucumber and vinegar in bowl to coat. Let stand 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain.

Meanwhile, brush grill with oil. Grill burgers, lid down, flipping once, until grill-marked and cooked through; 14 to 15 minutes. Transfer to plate. Let rest 2 minutes.

Spread sriracha mayo onto cut sides of buns. Top bottom halves with burgers, carrot mixture and cilantro, dividing evenly. Sandwich with top halves of buns.

Chef’s tip: Matchstick-cut is another term for julienned, and it refers to veggies that have been sliced into thin strips. The easiest way to achieve this is to shave the veggies into strips with a mandolin, then stack and slice with a knife into matchstick-size pieces.

Nutritional information per serving: calories 690, fat 52 g (16 g of which is saturated), sodium 790 mg, carbohydrates 30 g, fibre 2 g, sugars 6 g, protein 26 g.