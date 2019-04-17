The Morinville News

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Apr 17, 2019)

photos by Lucie Roy

The Ecole Georges H. Primeau School performance of The Lion King Jr. took place at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

The months of rehearsal, building the sets, stage managing and costumes made for two great performances.

Act 1 consisted of 8 Scenes followed by a refreshment break then 5 Scenes in Act.II.

All proceeds collected from the ticket sales will be used to cover production costs and will be used to support the purchase and maintenance of supplies and equipment with the fine arts programming at Ecole Georges H. Primeau Middles School.