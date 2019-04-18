Community Champions: Interact Club Guest Speakers at Rotary

Reading Time: 3 minutes

by Lucie Roy

Interact Club members were the guest speakers at the Rotary Club of Morinville meeting held Wednesday morning at the MCCC.

The Interact Clubs bring together young people ages 12 to 18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Service Above Self.

Interact Club President Benn Fingler, Secretary Meghann Yellowknee, Treasurer Ashley Oloske and member Carter Fingler spoke of the benefits of joining and their eagerness to make a difference in the local and global community.

“[We] have $4000 in the bank that is not allocated to anything specific and are hoping to do some community work, not sure yet,” said President Fingler, adding they hope to have will have a big project this year.

The group is currently canvassing for new members and also interacting with fellow students at MCHS for new recruits.

Fingler said they have full support from the School Administration that is more than willing to help as well as support from the Principal and Vice-Principal and teacher correspondent Daniel Pietraszewski.

When asked why they joined, President Fingler said he joined four years ago in Grade 9 year.

“I wanted to see some difference in the community,” he said. “I wanted to see some changes and I wanted to help out with local programs and wider spread community.”

Oloske said she joined this year. Her mother was an active volunteer with the Lions and Olaske said she wanted to be a person like her mother when she was older. Interact Club was an opportunity for her to do something, get more connection to the local community, public growth and also interactions.

Yellowknee said this is her first year at MCHS and this is a beginning. “This is a great way to get involved and meet more people,” she said.

Carter Finlger said, “I joined because I wanted to see change and help other people.”

Interact Clubs can celebrate the global impact of Interact by getting involved in World Interact Week, Rotary Youth Day at the United Nations and Global Youth Service Day.

Morinville’s Interact Club is one of 20,372 Interact Clubs with 468,556 Interactors in 159 countries.



