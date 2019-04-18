UPDATE – Morinville RCMP search for missing youth

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Apr 18, 2019)

UPDATE – Missing Youth – Morinville, Alberta – Located

Morinville, Alta, – 13-year-old Aidan Pearce has been located safe and unharmed. Morinville RCMP would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.

Morinville, AB – The Morinville RCMP are requesting the assistance in locating 13-year-old Aidan PEARCE. Aidan was last seen at his residence in rural Sturgeon County at around 9 pm on April 17th, 2019.

Aidan is a slender Caucasian male 5’6″ and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-hoodie and has red back pack.

If anyone has any information to the whereabouts of Aidan, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520.