Nally ready to serve as MLA, thanks supporters and campaign opponents

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Apr 18, 2019)

by Colin Smith

Economic issues were key to the success of his campaign, states newly elected Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally.

“Morinville-St Albert voted in favour of three things – jobs, the economy and the pipeline,” Nally said in response to a request for comment from Morinville News. “They voted in favour of a brighter future.”

Nally describes himself as humbled by the social compact resulting from the voters’ trust in him.

“It must not be taken lightly and never for granted,” he said. “We must work hard every day to prove that we are deserving of that trust.”

The United Conservative Party candidate for the electoral district, Nally won it with more than 51 per cent of the votes cast, part of the resounding general election victory of the UCP lead by Jason Kenney.

He expressed his appreciation to his supporters.

“I would like to thank my incredible team that worked selflessly on the campaign,” he said. “They were both my coaches as well as my mentors. They inspired me every day.”

Nally also extended a hand to the other five candidates who contested the seat.

“I would also like to thank my opponents who ran a clean, spirited campaign,” he declared. “In doing so they have proven that they are also worthy of that public trust.

“I thank them in the hopes that our paths may cross again and we are afforded the opportunity to work together. We have a shared commitment to this province. Together we could accomplish anything.”