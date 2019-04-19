Morinville RCMP investigating damage to police vehicles

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Apr 19, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville RCMP are seeking assistance in finding who was responsible for damaging the windshields of three police cruisers early Friday morning.

Police say between the hours of 4 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. three police vehicles were damaged in the parking lot.

The RCMP are currently investigating and conducting neighbourhood enquiries for any possible witnesses.

If anyone has any information or saw any suspicious people please report to the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4550. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.