Annual Easter Egg Hunt packs cultural centre

by Lucie Roy

The Easter Egg Hunt and Easter-themed activities took place Saturday at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The last egg drop outdoors took place at 10:45 with other activities taking place until noon.

After finding 10 plastic Easter eggs kids could trade them in for a ticket.

New this year, participants could redeem the ticket for a choice of prizes, including books, chocolate, puzzles, toy cars or stickers.

The event included a photo booth, and crafts, making a Clothes Pin Bunny, Easter Egg Wreath or colouring an Easter theme.

Volunteers from the Morinville Art Club and the Library along with Mayor Barry Turner and Councillor/Art Club Sarah Hall were busy manning the table inside the hall.

Numerous egg drops took place and Morinville Art Club President Rozanna McConnell and Seasonal Public Works worker Tyler Firmaniuk were busy replenishing the plastic eggs in the field when the eggs were depleted.