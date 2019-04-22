Book Bites – Minecraft Club

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Apr 22, 2019)

One of the many programs the Morinville Community Library offers is the Minecraft Club, which runs twice a month at the library on the second Monday of the month for an afternoon event, and every third Thursday for the evening event.

“We’re going to be having building tournaments. We’re going to be having a hacking day with console cheats,” said Public Service Librarian Alliah Krahn who running the program.

“We’re going to be doing some stuff with building eco-friendly cities, all kinds of fun stuff.”

Krahn said the program fills up fast. Those interested should contact the Morinville Community Library at 780-939-3292 or visit the Library’s front desk for more info.