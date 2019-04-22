St. Albert RCMP investigating cell phone robberies

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Apr 22, 2019)

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St Albert RCMP are investigating 4 potentially related armed robberies that have occurred between April 18 and April 20, 2019.

The different victims are between 10 and 20 years old and the offender(s) are stealing cell phones, wallets and property.

The suspect(s) produces what appears to look like a firearm and demands the victim’s cell phone or other property. There has been no physical contact, and no injuries suffered by the victims.

Two suspects have been described as; suspect one Asian or Filipino, thin, mid-twenties wearing a cross body bag. He may have facial hair and noticeable acne. The other is described as a black male with short hair (buzz cut).

The suspect vehicle has been described as a small newer silver four-door car, possibly a Ford Fusion and [on Apr. 20] a clean newer white small SUV.

All the victims were out walking or on bikes when they were approached and the suspect remains close to his vehicle.

The St. Albert RCMP are continuing an active investigation with assistance from the General Investigation Section. A composite drawing is being considered and may be released in the future.

If you have information about these incidents or suspects, please contact St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or contact your local police department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at p3tips.com, or with the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers does not collect information about your identity. A tip leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.