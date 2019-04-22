Weekly News Recap

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Above: On Thursday at Aspen it was was all about the Easter decor, Easter Egg Hunt and baby chicks. Residents woke up to six new baby chicks this morning and five more are ready to hatch. Nellie Sauve with a day old baby chick.



Below is a look back at the news stories over the past week in case you missed some of our coverage.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt packs cultural centre

The Easter Egg Hunt and Easter-themed activities took place Saturday at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

Morinville RCMP investigating damage to police vehicles

Morinville RCMP are seeking assistance in finding who was responsible for damaging the windshields of three police cruisers early Friday morning.

Interact Club Guest Speakers at Rotary

Interact Club members were the guest speakers at the Rotary Club of Morinville meeting held Wednesday morning at the MCCC.

The Interact Clubs bring together young people ages 12 to 18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Service Above Self.

Nally ready to serve as MLA, thanks supporters and campaign opponents

Economic issues were key to the success of his campaign, states newly elected Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally.

“Morinville-St Albert voted in favour of three things – jobs, the economy and the pipeline,” Nally said in response to a request for comment from Morinville News. “They voted in favour of a brighter future.”

Canada Kuwait Petrochemical Corporation presents to Chamber on $4.5 billion project

Pembina’s Wayne Carey and Canada Kuwait Petrochemical Corporation’s Sarah Penny were the guest speakers at the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce’s Apr. 17 luncheon. Carey spoke on Pembina’s history and forward-looking operations, and Penny spoke of the $4.5 billion petrochemical upgrading facility being built in Sturgeon County.

Area seniors tour Kennedale Eco Station

Seniors boarded the bus for a trip to Northeast Edmonton on Tuesday for a guided tour of the Kennedale Eco Station Recycling and the Reuse Area.

Lion King Jr. a hit for Primeau

The Ecole Georges H. Primeau School performance of The Lion King Jr. took place at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Council approves strategic plan

Ensuring the Morinville Leisure Centre opens on time and on budget, and getting sponsorships for the centre are among the top priorities for Morinville Town Council identified in its 2019-2021 Strategic Plan approved April 9.

Council approves 10-year Parks, Recreation, Culture and Trails Master Plan

Sustainability, education, animation and growth are the four themes guiding the 10-year Parks, Recreation, Culture and Trails Master Plan.

The plan, approved by Morinville Town Council at its April 9 meeting, is the result of an extensive process of public consultation including surveys, open houses, and workshops with user groups.

Another group of cool shots from Don Boutilier.

On Monday afternoon more than 35 people were gathered at Heritage Lodge to sing, listen to Bible verses and readings and take time to socialize.

Members of the Morinville Baptist Church Choir and Youth gathered to sing songs from the Easter Program they put together for the occasion and have a sing-a-long with the residents.