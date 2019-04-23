St. Albert RCMP investigating more cell phone robberies

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Apr 23, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

St. Albert RCMP are continuing to investigate a series of armed robberies in the city, and have added two more that occurred on Apr. 22. Police say the latest two incidents are potentially related to the four previously reported robberies that occurred between April 18 and April 20, 2019.

The description of the suspects has not changed.

Two suspects have been described as; suspect one Asian or Filipino, thin, mid-twenties wearing a cross body bag. He may have facial hair and noticeable acne. The other is described as a black male with short hair (buzz cut).

The suspect vehicle has been described as a small newer silver four-door car, possibly a Ford Fusion and [on Apr. 20] a clean newer white small SUV.

St. Albert RCMP are asking residents to report any suspicious incidents to the RCMP by calling 780-458-7700 and are suggesting that young people walk in groups, walk with an adult or stay home in the next period of time. If confronted by a robber, cooperate with the demands as personal safety is more important than loss of property.