Rendez-Vous celebrates its seniors

by Lucie Roy

The Rendez-Vous Centre celebrated April Birthdays Apr. 23.

Solange Bachand and Sharon Kinahan were on hand for the cake cutting.

Rendez-Vous Club is busy with numerous activities.

These include the Morinville Minstrels Choir, Coffee Time, Military Whist, 500 Club, Bridge Lessons, Scrapbooking, Movie Night, Literary Society, Pickle Ball, Cribbage, Euchre, Walking Club, Quilting Club, Knitting Club, Card Bingo Mah Jong and Floor Curling.