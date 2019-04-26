RCMP releases sketches in St. Albert cell phone robberies

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Apr 26, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

St. Albert RCMP have released two composite artist sketches of the two suspects in a series of armed robbery incidents where cell phones and other property have been stolen from young people in St. Albert. As well, police have released a surveillance photo of the suspect vehicle.

Police continue to investigate the reports of armed robberies that occurred since April 18, 2019. Multiple avenues of investigation are being pursued and officers are following up on all tips received from the public.

The RCMP continue to encourage young people to stay in groups, or with an adult if they are outside and suggest that young people may consider staying home for the next period of time. If anyone is confronted by the suspects, cooperate with their demands as personal safety is more important than property.

So far, no one has been physically injured in these incidents. St. Albert Victim Services has been connected with the victims of these robberies and will continue to guide these clients and their families during the investigation.

If you see this crime occurring, call 911 for immediate assistance. If you have information about this crime and would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at p3tips.com, or with the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers does not collect information about your identity. A tip leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.