Town-Wide Garage sale taking place May 11

by Morinville News Staff

Tables will be lined up in driveways, garages and at the Ray McDonald Sports Center May 11 for the Annual Town-Wide Garage Sale. The yearly opportunity to turn one man’s garbage into another man’s treasure has become an event Morinville and area residents look forward to and an opportunity to do a little spring cleaning.

Morinville’s Community Services Department is organizing the event. Those wanting to book a table at the Ray McDonald Sports Center or to book their address on the Town-Wide Garage Sale map can contact Community Services at 780-939-7839 by May 7.

Garage Sale maps will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11 at the Morinville Curling Club.