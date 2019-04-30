Premier Kenney appoints his cabinet

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Apr 30, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Jason Kenney, Alberta’s 18th Premier, and his cabinet were sworn in at Government House in Edmonton Apr. 30.

In the morning’s appointments, Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally was named Associate Minister of Natural Gas.

The newly sworn-in Premier said the province’s new government is one of the most youthful in Canada, one Kenney said diversly reflected through the 13 different languages spoken by ministers.

“Many of the ministers appointed are Albertans by choice and not chance, having immigrated to this province because they saw it as a land of opportunity that they now seek to serve,” Kenney said. “Alberta’s new cabinet includes farmers, teachers, tradespeople, small business owners, lawyers, business executives, musicians, oil and gas experts, public servants and a range of other professional backgrounds. These ministers are in touch with the lives of the people they will be serving.”

Kenney and his cabinet were set to meet for the first time after the swearing-in. Kenney said he will also be making a presentation to a Senate committee, opposing the disastrous Bill C-48 – a bill the premier said unfairly targeting and discriminating against Alberta resources.

Kenney’s Appointments are below:

Premier Jason Kenney, President of Executive Council and Minister of Intergovernmental Relations

Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Advanced Education

Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

Rebecca Shulz, Minister of Children’s Services

Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Community and Social Services

Leela Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

Tanya Fir, Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism

Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Education

Sonya Savage, Minister of Energy

Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks

Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health

Rick Wilson, Minister of Indigenous Relations

Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure

Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

Jason Copping, Minister of Labour and Immigration

Kaycee Madu, Minister of Municipal Affairs

Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta

Ric McIver, Minister of Transportation

Travis Toews, President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance

Associate Ministers

Jason Luan, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions

Dale Nally, Associate Minister of Natural Gas

Grant Hunter, Associate Minister of Red Tape

Parliamentary Secretary

Muhammad Yaseen, Parliamentary Secretary of Immigration

Major non-cabinet assignments

Jason Nixon, House Leader

Doug Schweitzer, Deputy House Leader

Ric McIver, Deputy House Leader

Sonya Savage, Deputy House Leader

Mike Ellis, Whip

Joseph Schow, Deputy Whip