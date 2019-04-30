Premier Kenney appoints his cabinet
by Morinville News Staff
Jason Kenney, Alberta’s 18th Premier, and his cabinet were sworn in at Government House in Edmonton Apr. 30.
In the morning’s appointments, Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally was named Associate Minister of Natural Gas.
The newly sworn-in Premier said the province’s new government is one of the most youthful in Canada, one Kenney said diversly reflected through the 13 different languages spoken by ministers.
“Many of the ministers appointed are Albertans by choice and not chance, having immigrated to this province because they saw it as a land of opportunity that they now seek to serve,” Kenney said. “Alberta’s new cabinet includes farmers, teachers, tradespeople, small business owners, lawyers, business executives, musicians, oil and gas experts, public servants and a range of other professional backgrounds. These ministers are in touch with the lives of the people they will be serving.”
Kenney and his cabinet were set to meet for the first time after the swearing-in. Kenney said he will also be making a presentation to a Senate committee, opposing the disastrous Bill C-48 – a bill the premier said unfairly targeting and discriminating against Alberta resources.
Kenney’s Appointments are below:
Premier Jason Kenney, President of Executive Council and Minister of Intergovernmental Relations
Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Advanced Education
Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry
Rebecca Shulz, Minister of Children’s Services
Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Community and Social Services
Leela Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women
Tanya Fir, Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism
Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Education
Sonya Savage, Minister of Energy
Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks
Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health
Rick Wilson, Minister of Indigenous Relations
Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure
Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General
Jason Copping, Minister of Labour and Immigration
Kaycee Madu, Minister of Municipal Affairs
Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing
Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta
Ric McIver, Minister of Transportation
Travis Toews, President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance
Associate Ministers
Jason Luan, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions
Dale Nally, Associate Minister of Natural Gas
Grant Hunter, Associate Minister of Red Tape
Parliamentary Secretary
Muhammad Yaseen, Parliamentary Secretary of Immigration
Major non-cabinet assignments
Jason Nixon, House Leader
Doug Schweitzer, Deputy House Leader
Ric McIver, Deputy House Leader
Sonya Savage, Deputy House Leader
Mike Ellis, Whip
Joseph Schow, Deputy Whip
2 thoughts on “Premier Kenney appoints his cabinet”
Full of maggots. Run by maggots. Led by a maggot in the closet.
And breaking promises already…
https://edmontonjournal.com/news/politics/jason-kenney-to-appoint-new-cabinet-at-swearing-in-ceremony/