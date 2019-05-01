Legion hosts Senior’s Spring Fling

Reading Time: 2 minutes

More than 100 seniors from Morinville, Legal and Sturgeon County gathered at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morinville on Tuesday for the 5th Annual Senior’s Spring Fling.

The Sing-A–Long with Alice Sinclair is hosted by the Legion in partnership with the Town of Morinville FCSS.

Lucienne Montpetit joined Sinclair on stage for a few songs.

The emcee and organizer for the event was Legion member Raeyln Crush with Greg Fraser- Legion Padre and Pastor of the Father’s House providing the prayer.

More than 100 attended the event which included a hot lunch, small party favour bags at each table setting that the seniors enjoyed and an opportunity to win door prizes.

Dorothy de Champlain was happy with her party favour and anxious to share the surprise within.

