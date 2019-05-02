Morinville hosts floor curling provincials

Reading Time: 3 minutes

(Last Updated On: May 1, 2019)

1st place winners from Westlock. Presenter Emil Schiller, Harold Bechtel, Fred Casavant,Teresa Bechtel and Sue Casavant.

by Lucie Roy

The Alberta Floor Curling Association Provincials was hosted by Morinville and Villeneuve at the Rendez Vous Centre.

The Provincials had 24 teams competing, with teams from Sherwood Park, Kinsella, Fort Saskatchewan, Edmonton, Barrhead, Onoway, Anselmo, Mayerthorpe, Westlock, Redwater, Jarvie, Flatbush, Tofield, Villeneuve and one team being from Morinville.

Monday night was the Meet and Greet with games played on Tuesday and Wednesday and trophy and plaque presentations held Wednesday afternoon.

Organizers for the event North Region Area 1 Director Marie Magnuson and South Region Area 8 Director for Villeneuve Lorraine St. Laurent also hosted a supper Tuesday night with a motivational speaker.

They received many compliments on the event.

On hand for the presentations was President Emil Schiller, Lynn Magnuson and Shari Bourgeois.

First place went to the Fred Casavant team of Westlock, 2nd place to Margaret Krell team of Barrhead, 3rd to Anne Wilhelms team of Mayerthorpe and 4th to Alex Gibson of Jarvie.

Morinville team lead Micheline Cotton.

Morinville team skip Marie Magnuson.

Morinville team Skip Marie Magnuson, 3rd Cal Eszczuk, 2nd Jean Davis and lead Micheline Cotton.

Sherwood Park team skip Gloria Mazurkewich, 3rd Ken Rankin, 2nd Donna Rasmussen and lead Bill Mazurkewich.

Morinville team 3rd- Cal Eszczuk

Villeneuve team Lorraine St Laurent.

4th place winners from Jarvie. Presenter Shari Bourgeois, Skip Alex Gibson, 3rd Lorne Beamish, 2nd Willy Lehmann and Lead Jack English.

3rd place winners from Mayerthorpe. Presenter Lynn Magnuson to skip Bonnie Geinger, 2nd Allan Wilhelms, 3rd Anne Wilhelms, and Lead Ilene Blasko.

2nd place winners from Barrhead, skip Margaret Krell, 3rd Yvonne Fluet, 2nd Rose Knapp and Lead Vivian Dakin.