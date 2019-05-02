Sturgeon School Division students wow audiences with Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat

Reading Time: 3 minutes

(Last Updated On: May 1, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Public School and Camilla School teamed up for the first on the stage this week to present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The ambitious production is a three-night run at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. The final show takes place Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

Camilla School teacher and show director Christopher Layton said he began recruiting students for the musical last May with some students practicing songs over the summer to be ready for auditions in September when the school year started.

The show featured a cast of 50 students ranging from Grade 2 to Grade 9 each night. Some students in Grades 2 to 4 swapped out each night so younger students are not up late three nights in a row.

The public school performance of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic starred Ivy Mills in the role of Joseph as Joseph and Ryenn Marczak as the narrator.

Wednesday evening’s performance received a well-deserved standing ovation for the cast.

Tickets are $10 per person and are available at the door or at https://studentquickpay.com/sturgeon.