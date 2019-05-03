It’s Your Business: Chamber gets update on Morinville’s Boston Pizza

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: May 3, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The Keynote Speaker at the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Luncheon held Wednesday at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre was Sophie Baran, Executive Vice-President of Landrex.

Baran spoke briefly on Landrex, her background, and the Lakes, Sunshine and Westwinds areas of Morinville.

The Westwinds development area is the location for the Boston Pizza.

Though it is a National franchise it will have a local appeal and hire locally said Baran.

It will be owned and operated by Landrex.

“Morinville is a very active engaging community and we are so proud to be a part of it and that is why I’m here today to share our appreciation to the town and to expand on the projects we are working on in Morinville,” Baron told Chamber members Wednesday.

Baran said construction will start shortly, and that it only takes about six months to build and will be fully operational by the fall.

In October they are planning a Hiring Fair for full and part-time positions.