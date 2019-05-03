Library planning Summer Reading Program, looking for sponsors

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Lucie Roy

Stacey Buga of the Morinville Community Library was a guest speaker at the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Luncheon held Wednesday at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

Buga said this year they plan a seven-week READ trip around Alberta.The Great Alberta READ Trip registration opens June 1 and the program runs from July 2 to Aug. 16. with prizes, special guests, free drop-in activities and crafts and reading challenges.

The program is free for all ages and the goal is to provide free programming again this year through sponsorship.

Sponsor initiatives range from General for $75, Passive Program for $150, Sponsor a Special Guest for $250 or Sponsor one week of drop-in activities for $300.

Sponsors will be recognized in print and digital advertising, on the large Alberta Map on the wall in the program room and mentioned during special events.

Buga said they already have five guest presenters, the Morinville Centennial Community Gardens, Work Wild, Cows and Fish: Alberta Habitat Management Society, Alberta Trappers Association and GFL (Green for Life) Waste Management.

The weekly activities include trip planning with maps and local travel guides, fossil digging, Paracord emergency bracelets, mixed media nature art, seed bombs with native plant species, I Spy Busy Bottles for long trips and Storytelling with stones.