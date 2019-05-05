Morinville RCMP Investigating Arson Incident

Reading Time: 2 minutes

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville, AB – Around 8:45 pm on May 4th, 2019 Morinville RCMP were alerted to a string of fires determined to be arson leading from the Morinville RCMP detachment area to the railroad tracks behind 101 avenue. The suspect departed the scene on foot and ran east of 107 avenue in the open green space. The RCMP is requesting members of the public in the area to check their surveillance camera’s and to advise police if they saw anything unusual that can assist with the investigation.

The RCMP are working with the local fire department and fire investigators on this crime.

If anyone has any information or saw any suspicious people please report to the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4550. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.