Bike Rodeo gets children off to a safe start for summer

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: May 6, 2019)

Above: Children will have the opportunity to learn about bicycle safety and the rules of the road during the fee Bike Rodeo May. 16. – Morinville News File Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

A Bike Rodeo will take place at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre May 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The free event will offer children aged 6 to 12 an opportunity to get their spring and summer riding off on the right pedal.

The event is a partnership between Morinville Enforcement Services, Morinville RCMP and Alberta Health Services and will provide children with a variety of skills and the opportunity to put them into practice.

“The importance of this event is to focus on bike safety and education,” said Community Peace Officer, Ed Barden, in an email interview. “Things like having and wearing a helmet while biking, ensuring that your bike has the necessary equipment like bells and lights, and the proper use of signals and rules of the road for cyclists will be our objectives for the night. Plus, and above all else, having lots of fun!”

Pre-registration is required. To register your child call 780-939-7839. Children must bring their own bike helmets and parents must sign a waiver.