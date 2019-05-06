Legion presents awards and shows its appreciation

Reading Time: 3 minutes

(Last Updated On: May 6, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) Br. 176 Morinville held their Awards & Appreciation event on Sunday at the Legion Hall.

In attendance was RCL AB-NWT Command Deputy District 8 Commander Bob Peterson.

Peterson had the honour of presiding over the Initiation Ceremony of a new member – his daughter Dana.

The meaningful ceremony was even more poignant as it is not often a father initiate a family member.

This was also the same night he received his Legion 30 years of service pin.

A Life Membership Award was presented to Richard Brochu, who has 39 years of service to the Legion.

The award is in recognition of Meritorious or Outstanding Service Service and is to be approved by AB-NWT Provincial Command and sent to Dominion Command who issue a Life Membership Certificate, card and lapel badge.

The Morinville Branch Legionnaire of the Year Award was presented to Past-President Ira Austin who has volunteered countless hours to the Legion.

The Legion presented Certificates of Merit and Appreciation to Legion members in recognition of service rendered to or on behalf of the Legion.

Certificates of Appreciation to ten community supporters to the Branch included Sobeys, Alliance Church, Morinville Greenhouse, 3061 (1CER) Royal Canadian Army Cadets, Girl Guides and Pathfinders, Cubs and Scouts, Sturgeon Hockey Club, Food Bank, Father’s House and Minor Baseball Association.

Years of Service pins were presented to those who have been members of the Legion for 5 years or more.

The awards are issued in 5-year increments, with three members, A Davies, Donald Murphy and Wayne Willis eligible for the 45-year pin.

Legion member Eddie Hipsey showed the unique challenge coin he was presented with while at a Legion convention from Yellowhead MP Jim Eglinski.

Associate Award for 25 years of service to Maurice Touchette presented by President Claude Phaneuf.

Alliance Church.