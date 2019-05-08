Morinville RCMP welcomes new detachment commander

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

photo by Stephen Dafoe

Staff Sergeant Chris Palfy is the new RCMP Detachment Commander for Morinville. Chief Superintendent Shahin Mehdizadeh, District Commander for Central Alberta District, announced the appointment through a media release Tuesday morning.

Palfy’s 21-year career in policing has taken place entirely in Alberta. He has a background in general duty, drug, organized crime, and national security investigations.

RCMP Headquarters say Palfy is familiar with the region’s policing demands, having been a resident of the area since 2006. Palfy has been serving as the Acting Detachment Commander for Morinville.

Now as Staff Sergeant, Palfy will focus on crime reduction and the continued efforts to promote and develop strong ties between the RCMP and the community at large.

“I’m really excited to be able to call Morinville home for the next few years,” Palfy said, adding he plans to maintain the path the Detachment was on during his time as Acting Detachment Commander. “I think we’ve established a good course and we’re going to stick to it. It’s working for us so far.”