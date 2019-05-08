What’s Cooking: Take your barbecue chicken to the next level

Reading Time: 2 minutes

You have plenty of options when it comes to grilling chicken, but there's nothing like the quick, easy and truly classy Beer Can Chicken; it's a fan favourite. This one is cooked with Miller Lite, bringing to the fore the great pilsner taste in each bite without breaking the calorie or carb bank.

Beer Can Chicken

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour 25 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1/3 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/3 cup hot sauce

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tsp Worcestershire (or soy) sauce

1 tsp salt

5-pound whole chicken

355ml can Miller Lite

Directions:

Preheat grill to medium heat for indirect cooking.

Combine butter, hot sauce, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and salt. Carefully rub 1 tablespoon of mixture between the chicken breasts and skin.

Open the beer can and pour out half. Set the can on a flat surface and slide the chicken over the top so the can rests inside of the cavity but sits level with the legs. Carefully balance the chicken so it sits upright on the grill. Grill covered over indirect heat for one hour.

Melt remaining butter sauce and brush half of it over the chicken. Return the lid and cook for another 10 minutes. Remove lid, brush remaining butter over the chicken and cook for another 5 minutes. The chicken is finished when the internal temperature taken in the thigh reaches 165°F (75°C).

Carefully remove chicken from the grill, making sure not to spill the hot beer. Allow the chicken to rest for 10 minutes, then remove the can. Carve and serve.